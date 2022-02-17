'Atlanta': Donald Glover Says the Series Will 'End Perfectly' With Season 4

Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series, Atlanta, is coming to an end after season 4, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. The final season will debut in the fall, but an exact date was not given.

"Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of this series," Landgraf also shared.

"I wanted to end this after season 2," Glover said later, when asked about closing out the series with season 4. "I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was... It really was what we were going through and what we talked about."

He added, "I think it ends perfectly... I've done television now for almost two decades. I like things ending."

"I agree with Donald, I'm glad we're ending on a peak instead of petering out," Zazie Beetz said, noting that "Van changed my life. I love her."

"It just naturally felt like it was time," Brian Tyree Henry also said.

While there is no set plans to revisit Atlanta down the road, they are all open to it, especially if it's the right situation. "If people want to do it, then yeah," Glover said, adding, "If there’s a reason."

The season 4 news, meanwhile, comes ahead of Atlanta’s long-awaited return with season 3. Premiering with a two-parter on March 24, the new episodes come four years after season 2 aired in 2018.

Exploring life in and around the Georgia city, the series follows Earn (Glover) as he navigates his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Van (Beetz) while also managing his cousin Alfred’s (Henry) budding rap career with the help of right-hand man Darius (LaKeith Stanfield).

Season 3 picks up after the ending of season 2 with the gang spending time in Europe as they follow Paper Boi on tour. While overseas, they are forced to navigate their new surroundings as outsiders as they attempt to adjust to the newfound success they had hoped to achieve.

According to Glover, the entire season was written in 2019 before the pandemic delayed shooting the latest episodes in Europe. "A lot of this is going to seem like parody of what happened but we actually prophesied it," he said, with the entire cast teasing that it very much reflects their experiences of shooting on location and where they were at in life at that time.

"The new season is everything you've come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected, sit back and enjoy the trip," Landgraf teased about the new episodes.