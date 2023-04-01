Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Visit Children's Hospital Together in Los Angeles

Fresh off their getaway in Mexico, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stopped by Children's Hospital Los Angeles and spent an eventful afternoon with patients to support the hospital's annual "Make March Matter" campaign.

The Elvis star and 21-year-old supermodel are said to have hung out with patients on Friday for a slew of activities, including a jam session. Butler, of course, rocked out on a guitar, and he also displayed his deft Jenga skills. The supermodel and actress also led an arts and craft project with patients, as they painted hearts and houses throughout the afternoon.

Earlier in the week, Emma Roberts also attended the hospital to support the eighth annual event, whose mission is to raise money to help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care. Since launching in 2016, the campaign has raised more than $10 million.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Butler and Gerber's trip to the hospital comes about a week after they were spotted on a much-deserved vacation together in Mexico. Cameras captured Gerber and Butler hanging out by the pool, with the former sporting a green bikini as she tanned and the latter walking around shirtless and reading a book.

Later, the duo was spotted hopping into a golf cart and heading to another part of the resort, where they enjoyed an al fresco lunch. Gerber donned a floral skirt, striped top and sunglasses for the outing, while her beau kept it casual with a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses.

Butler's trip to Mexico came following a taxing tour promoting Elvis, which was followed by a number of major awards shows. He won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, but lost the Oscar to The Whale's Brendan Fraser.