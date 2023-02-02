Austin Butler Says He's 'Probably Damaged' His Vocal Cords, Talks His Lingering Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler may have received lots of critical acclaim for playing Elvis Presley, but the challenging role does come with some downsides.

The 31-year-old actor, who is the star of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, says that his lingering Tennessee accent is on its way out.

"I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler reveals on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show. "One song took 40 takes."

Butler, who has received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the legendary singer in the biopic, following the chart-topper's impressive career.

"It has been a whirlwind, and it’s amazing because when you are making a film you never really know how it will be received," Butler says. "With this one there were so many ways it could go wrong so to be received in the way it has means the world to me."

Warner Bros.

Much has been discussed about Butler's accent after working for years with a vocal coach to sound like the late singer. But Butler's upcoming co-star, Dave Bautista, who is starring alongside him in the new Dune sequel, recently told USA Today that Butler's accent is gone in the sci-fi film.

Bautista called Butler "just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet," but noted that Butler's role as Feyd-Rautha in the film is "terrifying."

"I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different," Bautista said. "Everything about his demeanor is terrifying."