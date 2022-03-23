Avril Lavigne Talks Getting Flowers From 'Amazing' Taylor Swift After Releasing Her New Album (Exclusive)

Avril Lavigne is feeling the love! The singer recently dropped her latest album, Love Sux, in February, and got a special celebratory bouquet from Taylor Swift that the singer says was an appreciated gesture.

Lavigne walked the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about Swift's kind gift congratulating her on the new music.

"Its so sweet! And she's lovely," Lavigne marveled. "We sang 'Complicated' up on stage on her tour and then when my album came out she sent flowers and a sweet note saying she was loving the new album."

Lavigne shared photos of the beautiful bouquet of peach, pink and cream white flowers -- which included tulips, and roses, among other floral selections, as well as a note that read, "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album. It's AMAZING, like you." Swift signed it, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

TAYLOR SWIFT IS ALWAYS SO SUPPORTIVE SHE’S AN ANGEL pic.twitter.com/SzAZVRafDg — Irene 🤍 (@lillyswiftt13) March 2, 2022

When asked if this could mean the pair might collaborate in the future, Lavigne laughingly replied, "I mean, Taylor's amazing! Anything could happen. I'm down!"

While the songstress is feeling the love from her "forever fan," she's also getting quite a bit of support from her boyfriend, Mod Sun, whom she walked with on the carpet at Tuesday's star-studded awards show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"We made the album together, we co-wrote the songs," Lavigne said, praising her boyfriend for the collaborative relationship they've built. "He's coming out on tour with me, and we're super creative together. So it's really fun."