Ayesha Curry Is 'So Proud' of Husband Steph Curry After He Breaks NBA 3-Point Record

Ayesha Curry is celebrating her husband, Steph Curry’s, latest career milestone. On Tuesday, the proud wife wrote a touching post dedicated to her love after he broke the NBA’s all-time 3-point record.

Ayesha gushed, "2974 and counting. Congrats my baby. I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya @stephencurry30." Next to the message was a video package of Steph talking about his career accomplishment.

And Ayesha wasn’t alone when it came to celebrating her husband. Diane Keaton, Daphne Oz, Boris Kodjoe and more celebs took to the comments to share a series of hand clap and trophy emojis. Fellow athletes Lebron James and Tom Brady also marked the occasion on social media.

Steph also celebrated the milestone with a special Instagram post. "Dream come true. In the Garden too 🙌🏽. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love," he wrote next to an image from the historic game. "This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range

#CrazyFaith."

The record-breaking moment took place on Tuesday when Steph just needed two three-pointers to beat the record previously held by Ray Allen. Two minutes into the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the 33-year-old athlete hit his first shot, with his second coming at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter. Steph ended the game with a grand total of five 3-pointers.

Steph, 33, and Ayesha, 32, aren’t just celebrating milestones on the court. In September, the Full Plate author shared that her and her longtime love celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony officiated by their oldest daughter, Riley.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."

The pair got married in 2011 and are parents to Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and 3-year-old Canon. Earlier this year, Ayesha spoke to ET about their love story.

"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer. We've grown up together in every sense of the word," the mother of three said. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"