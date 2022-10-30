'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt

Madison Prewett is a married woman! On Saturday, the Bachelor alum married Grant Troutt, less than three months after they announced their engagement.

The pair tied the knot in Dallas, Texas at Troutt's parents' home, with Prewett wearing a custom NARDOS gown and Troutt looking dapper in a traditional black tux.

According to People, the couple said their "I dos" in front of 400 friends and family. Bachelor Nation stars, Kelly Flanagan, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller were also in attendance. Prior to their nuptials, Prewett hosted a bridal brunch. On Friday, the couple held their rehearsal dinner.

Prewett and Troutt went public with their relationship in May after five months of dating. At the time, Prewett, who fans first met on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, gushed that Troutt is "so full of passion and purpose and joy."

"You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you," she wrote in part. "Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving."

Troutt shared a loving announcement of his own at the time, posting cute pics and a sweet caption.

"You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty," he wrote in part. "You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better."

In a joint Instagram post announcing their engagement in August, the couple wrote, "You were worth the wait."

Later that month, in an interview with Amazon Live, Prewett revealed that she and Troutt both agreed to not have sex before marriage.

"Something that we have made a commitment to do is to pursue purity and to wait until marriage, and so because of that we're not trying to have a super long engagement," she said. "And so because of that we're like, 'Let's wrap this up! How quickly can we go?!'"