‘Bachelor’ Fans Think They Found Proof Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Are Quarantining Together

The proof is in the photos.

Bachelor nation believes that Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are quarantining together. While inspecting Fuller's photos on her Instagram, fans noticed that her background resembled the former Bachelor's home. In one of the pics, the side view shows a sleek living room with a fireplace, chair and chandelier that looked like photos from Soules home that were featured in his interior designer's blog.

Other eagle-eyed followers also noticed that the same couch and pillow appeared in Soules' photo and Fuller's background during a video chat.

Fans know Fuller from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. She came in third place, and had her fair share of drama on the show.

Soules appeared during Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014. He then went on to become the Bachelor and got engaged to Whitney Bischoff. They ended their engagement in 2015. Soules has stayed out of the public eye since April 2017 when he was arrested after police alleged that he fled the scene of a car collision before officers arrived. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and received two years probation.

However, at the end of last year, Soules made his first red carpet appearance in two years. ET caught up with the reality star at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019, where he insisted that he was not "really returning to the spotlight."

He shared that he was at the concert with friends Ashley Iaconetti, who was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor, and her husband, Jared Haibon, as well as Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

"I'm here for a really great concert," he said of his public appearance. "I'm here in L.A. and kind of just living the dream a little bit."

See more in the video below.