'Bachelor in Paradise' Episode 3 Recap: Thomas and Riley Shake Things Up

Bachelor in Paradise's new arrivals are making waves. Tuesday's episode of the ABC reality series saw the arrival of two new men who spelled trouble for some of the beach's best couples, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

The women held the power on Tuesday night, and a boy band superstar arrived to bear witness to it all. Thomas and Riley made their entrance next, with the former angering the guys and the latter turning the women's heads.

A building confrontation reached its breaking point and a new relationship took things to the next level, as one girl realized the guy she'd been spending time with wasn't for her.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode three of Bachelor in Paradise.

It's Gonna Be Me

As the episode kicked off, the women were reveling in the power of handing out the roses, with Tammy declaring, "I kind of want to see the boys sweat a little bit. I kind of like when boys cry. It gives me a lot of energy."

A boom box sighting followed, and when the contestants hit play, *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" started playing, before Lance Bass made his entrance as the next celebrity guest host.

"If you wanted to know who your next host was gonna be, it’s gonna be me," Lance said to laughs from the crowd.

Demi told the new host that she's excited to "see the boys squirm," while Tammy admitted in a confessional, "Now that the girls have the roses, the boys who don’t get a rose are going to have to say, 'Bye, Bye, Bye.'"

Two New Men Turn Heads

After the excitement of Lance's arrival settled, the men began fretting over who would be coming on the beach this week. James, Aaron and Tre all expressed their hope that Thomas would not be there, but the villain from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette was indeed the next to arrive with a date card in hand.

Maurissa, Tammy and Serena were all into Thomas at first glance, with the latter declaring, "Someone is making out with this guy today and I’ll be OK if it’s me."

The men, though, weren't happy. Tre admitted to feeling "hate" toward the latest arrival, while Aaron lamented Thomas' "manipulative" ways.

"If I rearranged his jawline that would be the Lord’s work type of s**t," Aaron told a group of guys, as Thomas was seen repeatedly commenting on his height during his chats with women.

Aaron added that he was "gonna f**king kill that guy," while Joe took a calmer approach, saying he'd be "a little upset" if Serena went on Thomas' date.

Serena did end up being Thomas' date of choice, and Joe was nice but sad when she jokingly told him, "I hope you have a bad time."

While he tried to put on a strong front, Serena's date with Thomas gave Joe déjà vu about his experience with his ex, Kendall.

"I could probably lose her today, which would suck. Last time this experience did end in a heartbreak for me. I don’t want to have to go through that again," he said. "… It’s a sucky feeling when you see someone you really like go out with someone else. It’s just not a good feeling. This is exactly like last time."

Thomas wasn't the only arrival of note, as Riley made his way onto the beach next. Tayshia Adams' ex drew attention from many, but no one more than Tahzjuan, as she admitted that he was the "entire reason" she came to Paradise.

Riley waited to pull Tahzjuan, though, instead chatting with Maurissa and Tammy. When Riley finally spoke with Tahzjuan, and she didn't hold back on her feelings for him, Tre called it a "nightmare scenario."

When Riley opted to ask Maurissa out over Tahzjuan, Connor was unbothered. Tre, though, noticed Tahzjuan's disappointment and declared, "Oh, f**k."

Thomas Is Turned Down

As Thomas and Serena were off on their date, she couldn't stop gushing over her attraction to him. All the while, Joe was at the beach lamenting, "How am I supposed to nap like this?" and admitting that he'd leave Paradise if Serena wanted to pursue something with Thomas.

Thomas seemed to be taken with Serena, calling her "an absolute gem" in between kisses on the beach. Later on, Serena was direct with Thomas and asked him about his reputation.

He said he was "taken aback" by the hatred toward him, before stating that Tre's "not emotionally strong" and that his feud with Aaron was "a riot." While Serena seemed to take the confession well in the moment, she later revealed the drama turned her off from Thomas altogether.

As Joe sat down for his post-date chat with Serena, she revealed that she told Thomas that "he should pursue other people."

"I kind of figured that’s how it would go," Joe quipped, feigning confidence. As for the who the better kisser was, Serena assured Joe that he was.

"That’s what I figured," he replied with a laugh.

When Thomas realized it wasn't going to work out with Serena, he was bummed because Paradise is "a numbers game." Annoyed that his past reputation may impede his BiP success, Thomas decided to approach Aaron, Tre and James to apologize.

Tre graciously accepted the apology, but their cease fire was a fleeting one after Tre learned that Thomas had spoken negatively about him to Serena.

"This is going to be the last conversation I intentionally have with you," Tre told Thomas. "… I wish you the best, but that was some snake s**t.”

In a confessional, Tre referred to Thomas as a "human trash bag" and insisted that he's "dead to me in my experience here."

Riley and Maurissa Go to the Boom Boom Room

Amid Connor's claims that he was "not upset or sad" about Maurissa's date with Riley, the pair quickly hit it off on their night out.

During the date, Lance led a game where they had to answer a question or eat a gross food item. Both Maurissa and Riley said they hadn't slid into a celebrity's DMs and claimed that they haven't said "I love you" without meaning it.

When it came time to reveal how many people they'd slept with and tell their most embarrassing story, they both opted to eat a gross item instead.

The connection between the pair was palpable, and they shared a kiss, much to Lance's discomfort.

Things only grew on the dinner portion of their date, when both Maurissa and Riley discussed a desire to get married and have a family. Maurissa also opened up about her past challenges in relationships, revealing that she gained 80 pounds and "hit low lows" after one relationship went south.

"I can guarantee you’re beautiful now, you were beautiful then," Riley said, before Maurissa gushed in a confessional that her date was "exceeding" her expectations.

They weren't ready to head back to the group when the night came to an end, though, and instead decided to go to the boom boom room for alone time, as Connor walked alone on the beach.

One Connection Grows as Another Fizzles Out

Meanwhile, Tahzjuan and Tre finally had an open conversation, with him telling her, "I’m still interested in getting to know you. You’re the only person I’ve pursued a romantic connection with."

Tahzjuan decided to put her disappointment about Riley behind her and give Tre another chance. "I would like to make this work with Tre. Our connection is there. I’m very interested in him and I want to get to know him even more," she said, before adding that he's "100 percent a better kisser than his uncle."

While Tahzjuan and Tre's connection grew, Natasha was questioning her relationship with Brendan due to "a lack of romantic chemistry."

Natasha referred to Brendan as "avoidant" and told him to his face, "We’re both just waiting for someone else to come."

Though he told her that he was starting to like her "more and more every day," Natasha was not convinced.

"Brendan is either the most complicated human I’ve ever met or a con artist," she said, adding that he would "definitely not" be getting her rose.

'The Beach Is Imploding'

In the preview for next week's episode, it seems as if Joe and Serena will finally get their date, with the former grocery store owner telling his girl, "I am here to find love with you."

Elsewhere, Connor learns that Maurissa and Riley went to the boom boom room, while his former love interest states, "Connor is one of the sweetest humans I have ever met, but Riley is a dream man."

Meanwhile, Demi is ready to "show everyone how Paradise is done," and does that by making out with Kenny, much to Mari's dismay. Mari responds to being "backstabbed" by throwing Kenny's birthday cake, which was given to him by Demi, into the fire.

"Suck my a**," Demi says in response.

Jessenia's relationship with Ivan may be in trouble, too, with the arrival of a new man, who declares that Ivan "should be scared."

As a woman declares that "the beach is imploding," Aaron and Thomas seem to ramp up their feud once more.

Connor puts the events of the week best when he says, "The beach is a dumpster fire right now. No one is safe."

Bachelor in Paradise will air two episodes next week, on Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31, on ABC. Check out all of ET's coverage for the latest drama on the beach.