'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Another Woman Leaves the Beach With a Broken Heart

Another couple bites the dust. Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw an unexpected couple develop, a franchise favorite duo reconnect, and one woman leave the beach in tears, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

After Teddi dashed Rodney's hopes by leaving the beach, he was able to move on to an unlikely companion. Jared and Ashley got romantic, but their sexy time didn't exactly go as planned. Then there's Genevieve, who almost ruined things with Aaron by kissing Justin, but she made up her mind once and for all by the end of the episode.

Shanae and Logan weren't exactly on the same page, but Brandon and Serene both agreed that they were falling in love. While Sierra felt similar feelings with Michael, the widower's grief was a hurdle they couldn't overcome.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Rodney and Lace Make Up 'The Most Shocking Couple in Paradise History'

"I’m a little shocked. I’m a little confused," Rodney told the cameras after finding out that Teddi had left the beach. "I definitely enjoyed my conversation with Teddi. I did want to go on a date and see where it goes."

With a date card burning a hole in Rodney's pocket, Brandon encouraged his pal to seek out Jill, Victoria or Brittany, but Michelle Young's ex ultimately decided not to ask anyone out and make them feel like a "number two pick."

Instead, he started chatting up Jill on the beach, but Lace was determined to catch his attention. When she did just that, Rodney confessed that she is his type, which thrilled Lace.

"Rodney lights up my fire," she said in a confessional. "... I feel it’s time that I get a healthy relationship and a really good man that I haven’t had in a long time. I almost feel like this could be it right here with him."

As they admitted they shared a kiss during a walk on the beach, Jill was left sad and Justin was left confused. "This may be the most shocking couple in Paradise history," he stated.

Jared and Ashley's Boom Boom Room Dreams

Paradise's favorite successful couple previously arrived on the beach, but Monday's episode was focused more on developing their own relationship than doling out advice to the singles.

"The reason Ashley and I are here in Paradise is for us to reconnect in a way we haven’t connected in a while," Jared said. "To have some alone time, to be in the Boom Boom Room, and possibly start doing a little..."

"Boom booming," Ashley finished for her husband with a laugh. A difficult dress, several pesky animals, and Ashley's smelly gas kept the couple from getting too sexy on night one.

"My love language is accepting the fact that her farts smell so badly. Hey, that’s marriage," Jared joked. "Sometimes you want to get in the mood and there are things that get in the way."

They had a fresh start the next day when they got a date card and were sent back to the same beach where they had a date seven years ago.

"I love it when other women look at him and they’re like, 'Oh my god, that’s a hot man with a beautiful baby,'" Ashley told the cameras. "I’m like, 'That’s mine. I don’t know how I did it, but that’s mine.' I’m, like, so proud."

In between a champagne picnic and talk of peeing in the ocean, the couple praised each other for how much they've grown throughout their relationship.

"You make me a happier person. You make me a better man... I would never want life without you," Jared told Ashley. "... I love you more today than I have ever. You’re also the best thing that’s ever happened to me."

"You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me," she agreed. "... I feel bad for women that don’t have a Jared."

With a picture-perfect day under their belt, the couple had renewed Boom Boom Room hopes, but when Ashley made her way upstairs, she found Jared asleep in bed.

Genevieve Chooses Between Aaron and Justin

Genevieve came back from her date with Aaron all smiles, and committed to ending things with Justin... even though it was his birthday. During that conversation, Genevieve shared what she liked about her date with Aaron.

"I felt wanted and special. I haven’t felt special or wanted from you," she said. "... This morning, we sat near each other and we kissed once. That doesn’t make me feel wanted at all."

"We’re counting kisses now?" Justin questioned, much to Genevieve's annoyance, before telling her that he wants "to get back to how we were night one."

Genevieve tried to end things by saying she'd sleep on it, but Justin asked, "Are you not going to kiss me on my birthday?" And so, as Aaron and James watched on, Justin and Genevieve kissed.

"Like, what the f**k is going on?" Aaron questioned in a confessional. "It definitely shakes my trust. I wouldn’t do that to anyone, but she would do it to me. So pretty disturbed by the behavior. I feel like it’s all unnecessary. I feel like throwing up a little bit... I just want to curl over and die."

Genevieve was equally shocked by her own actions.

"I didn’t want to kiss him because I knew it was wrong, but I wanted to kiss him," she told the cameras. "I had such a good time with Aaron. I wasn’t even thinking about Justin. I’m so f**king confused. I wish I could apologize to Aaron... What the f**k is wrong with me?... I’m so mad at myself for kissing Justin... I need to talk to him and apologize because it’s f**ked up... I really, really like him and I could see it going somewhere."

She headed off to find Aaron and he was quick to admit that his feelings were "a little bit hurt." Genevieve apologized profusely and explained that she kissed Justin because he said it was his birthday, something Aaron said sounded "manipulative" on his romantic rival's part.

"I do really like you and I feel mad chemistry. I want you to go to bed worry-free. You’re fine, OK?" Aaron told Genevieve. "Let’s get some sleep, have a better day tomorrow."

The duo kissed, much to Genevieve's delight. "I am so pleasantly surprised with Aaron," she gushed. "Now I’m realizing, Aaron is all in. I feel like there’s such a weight lifted off my shoulders."

"I feel really, really solid about the future," Aaron said in a confessional. "I want to keep on moving forward and see where it goes."

Genevieve and Aaron started the next day all over each other, which left Justin upset. Genevieve and Justin had one last talk in which she told him, "I’m sorry I have high expectations that you aren’t able to meet," and he called her "disrespectful."

"Genevieve is not the person for me," he told the cameras.

Shanae Wants to 'Feel Pursued' by Logan

Shanae and Genevieve, once enemies, settled their differences with apologies and gossip, as Shanae admitted that she's "very annoyed at Logan" for not telling her how he feels after her date with James.

"Show me like me. Show me you want me. Show me you care about me," Shanae told Genevieve of Logan. "That’s what James provides me and it’s sexy."

Shanae expressed her feelings to Logan shortly thereafter, telling him, "I’m making it obvious that I like you, but I don’t know if you’re really giving me that in return."

Logan was bummed to hear that, stating in a confessional, "The last thing I want her to think is I don’t care because I do... She wants to feel pursued. I’m afraid I ruined everything."

Brandon and Serene Are Falling in Love

Things were going much better for Brandon and Serene, as the couple was awarded a date card. When Serene emerged to head to dinner, Brandon took one look at her and was in tears.

"There is something really special between Brandon and I," Serene said. "Just from the jump we hit it off. It feels like everything is happening for a reason in the best way."

During their romantic date, Brandon told Serene, "You are truly the biggest, most beautiful blessing and I don’t know what I’d do without you. I’m crazy about you."

"It has been so easy and just really special," Serene said in turn. "... You make me feel like I’m deserving of all of the things that I want and have needed from someone. I’ve never experienced that before."

"You are deserving," he assured her. "... I’m falling in love with you and I’m so happy that I am."

"I’m definitely falling in love with you too," Serene concurred. "I’ve never felt this special in my life."

After their date, Brandon said in a confessional, "This is someone that I truly could spend the rest of my life with. I could possibly get down on one knee at the end of this, so that’s exciting."

Michael and Sierra Aren't Written in the Stars

Sierra was so confident in her relationship with Michael that she was telling her friends about a potential engagement and how she'd make a "bomb a** stepmom" to his son, James. Michael, though, admitted to bartender Wells Adams that he was "conflicted" over the situation.

"I think it’s something that she would be great at," Michael told Wells of Sierra being a stepmom. "I think it’s something that she cares about, but I don’t know what it’s like to love someone again. That part really frightens me."

In a confessional, Michael added that he and Sierra "accelerated so quickly," which "scares me."

"She exhibits all of the characteristics that I’m looking for in a partner, but I’m noticing that every time I start taking a step forward, I start taking a few steps back because I’m guarded," he told the cameras. "I’m concerned [about] my traumatic past finding its way to the surface."

Sierra didn't get the memo, though, so she set up a romantic night with a telescope, where she revealed that she bought stars for Michael, James, and the late Laura.

"The thing that scares me the most is I’m using people I actually care about to get there," Michael told her of his attempts to be happy after Laura's death. "I’m hurting them along the way. It’s messing with me. I care so much about you. I don’t want you to be one of those."

Given that, Michael asked for "space from the romantic pressure just to be friends." Sierra agreed, but was quick to go say goodbye to the group and leave Paradise for good.

"It makes me sad," Michael said in a confessional. "... I don’t want the pain that I have to feel to overflow into someone else’s world."

"I’m upset. I’m sad," Sierra added as she was driven away. "... I still want him, but I have to respect what he needs."

Salley Finally Arrives

On Tuesday night, Jacob and Jill will go on a naked date, Lace and Rodney will continue to get closer, and Victoria will admit her feelings for Johnny. Elsewhere, Shanae is smack dab in the middle of a love triangle, and "things look grim," according to Casey.

When Salley finally makes her long-awaited appearance, she has her eyes set on Jacob, much to Jill's chagrin. "You’re doing this to get attention and be shady," Jill tells her.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.