'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Buy Home in Las Vegas

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are setting down roots in Las Vegas. The Bachelor in Paradise alums have bought a home in Summerlin, near Red Rock Casino Resort, Unglert revealed on this week's episode of his Help! I Suck At Dating podcast.

"Caelynn and I just bought a house out in Vegas," Unglert said when his and co-host Jared Haibon's guest, Bachelorette alum Marquel Martin, discussed his Las Vegas proposal. "Hopefully you'll give us an inside line on some of the good spots out there."

Unglert noted that he and Miller-Keyes -- who have a home base in Los Angeles but are often traveling around the world together -- wanted a quieter lifestyle. The pair will be moving into their Las Vegas place in April, after their home is built.

"We know it's an older community, which I think is good," he noted. "We're not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah, we're excited."

Unglert, 29, and Miller-Keyes, 25, started dating on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, and recently moved into a new home together in Los Angeles.

Last June, the couple set the record straight on whether they were actually married, after showing off apparent wedding bands months earlier.

"Here's the thing. In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world I'm committed to one person," Unglert said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! "So the fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing just that, that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that's why I've worn it."

"For her, too, I think it's one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and know, 'OK, yes, they know I'm committed to them and vice versa,'" he added.

Miller-Keyes agreed, sharing that Unglert first "started wearing a hair tie on his ring finger, just to fight women off." "It's just nice to know we're in this strong, committed relationship without having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say," she explained.

See more on the couple in the video below.