'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Couple Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Split

Another Bachelor franchise couple has called it quits! Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, who won The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, announced their split on Tuesday.

The news comes less than a year after the pair started dating on the Bachelor franchise's music-focused spinoff, and just hours after news broke that Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss ended their engagement. Chris and Bri performed on Clare and Dale's first (and only) date on The Bachelorette before his proposal.

"With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways," Chris and Bri told E! News in a joint statement. "We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally."

"We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together," they added. "Thank you all for your love, support and privacy."

The pair's debut album, Chris & Bri, released in May in tandem with the finale of Listen to Your Heart. Their Christmas album, Wrapped Under the Tree, dropped last month.

In an interview with ET after the finale of Listen to Your Heart last May, the musicians opened up about the challenges of beginning their relationship (and trying to record an album) amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were also eager to start their lives together, and said they had discussed plans to get married.

"It's definitely been a topic of discussion," Chris said. "But I'm not trying to get married tomorrow. And I know Bri isn't either. We're not trying to get married next month, but in the future, for sure."

See more in the video below.