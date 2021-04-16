Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Marries Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are officially married! The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at The Olana in Dallas, Texas, on Friday.

The bride wore a princess style wedding gown by Watters gown, while the groom wore an Indochino suit, per People. There were about 20 family members and COVID-19 protocols were put in place.

Ahead of their nuptials, they celebrated their rehearsal dinner with friends and family. They posted photos and video of their gathering on their social media.

"Tomorrow ❤️," Gates captioned a sweet video of her in a white maxi dress and her love dipping her and spinning her.

Gates and Gottschalk announced their engagement in June 2019, almost two years after they started dating on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Gates competed for Nick Viall's heart on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, while Gottschalk appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette the same year. The two eventually came together on Bachelor in Paradise and Gates moved from Hoxie, Arkansas, to Dallas, Texas, to be with Gottschalk.

Last January, Gates spilled wedding details in an interview with ET, sharing at the time that she and Gottschalk were set to say "I do" at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, Texas, on May 30, 2020 -- though this was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Adam has specific requests for the wedding, what he would like drink-wise, music-wise, which check, check, we got that done. But he's leaving it to me," she shared of the planning process at the time. "I have the big stuff done. It's just, like, the little minor details."

In August, the two revealed they had postponed their wedding three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not surprisingly, Gates was ecstatic about her big day finally arriving ahead of her wedding.

"9 more days until I'm Mrs Gottschalk❣️ Just me. You. And our family," she recently captioned pictures on Instagram that were taken before he proposed to her in 2019. "I can't wait! Life is more fun with you -- and we're just beginning. 💞

She also showed off their marriage license ahead of their ceremony.