'Bachelorette' Alum DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano Break Up After 11 Years of Marriage

Bachelor Nation’s DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano have ended their relationship. On Thursday, Pappas took to Instagram to share the news with a statement.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," the 41-year-old former Bachelorette wrote. "We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith."

Pappas continued, "We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives."

Pappas, and Stagliano tied the knot in October 2011. They share two children -- Addison, 8, and Austin, 6.

In 2007, Pappas appeared on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor, where she was one of the finalist who didn’t get picked by the suitor. Following the heartbreak, Pappas was announced as the next Bachelorette. At the end of her season, Pappas was briefly engaged to Jesse Csincsak.

Stagliano entered the picture when he was introduced to the Bachelorette alum by his twin brother, Michael, who competed on Jillian Harris’ season of the franchise.

Stagliano has not appeared on Pappas’ Instagram page since August, when she celebrated their children’s first day of school with a family selfie.

"First Day of school 📚 1st & 3rd grade!! I love these brave, smart, funny, & kind babies of mine more than anything else in the world!" she wrote. "Good luck this year! PS—— Austin got glasses 👓 🥰 see the last photo for the cuteness! #1stgrade #3rdgrade #firstdayofschool2022 #haveagreatschoolyear #addisonmarie #austinmichael #stagbabies #stagclan."