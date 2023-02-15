'Bachelorette' Alum Erich Schwer Confirms New Romance After Gabby Windey Split

Erich Schwer has a new love in his life! On Valentine's Day, the Bachelorette alum revealed that he's dating model Elizabeth Turner, three months after he and Gabby Windey called it quits.

Schwer shared the news by reposting Turner's PDA pic to his Instagram Story. In the shot, Turner kisses a smiling Schwer on his cheek. "Valentine," she wrote alongside the photo, adding the heart on fire emoji.

While Schwer reposted the pic, he did not comment further on his new relationship.

Schwer and Windey got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette amid several controversies. Less than two months later, they ended their engagement.

"The end of our relationship happened because we both weren't in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life," Windey said on Dancing With the Stars. "We weren't each other's best match."

The day after Windey's DWTS comments, Schwer took to Instagram to issue his first statement about their split.

"We ultimately were not each others people -- it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he wrote. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back. Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things."

Following their split, Windey sparked romance rumors with her fellow DWTS star, Vinny Guadagnino.

"Everyone needs to ask Vinny what we're waiting for," Windey told ET in December of why she hasn't gone on a date with the Jersey Shore alum yet. "... We do live in different states, so I guess it's kind of hard, but, I mean, he has a car, drive on over to Colorado."

As for the support her potential romance with Guadagnino seemed to have among fans, Windey said, "I feel like they kind of feel like they know us as people and we have similar senses of humor, so I feel like their hearts are in the right place. I'm along with them, like, I want to ship me with Vinny too."

The next month, Guadagnino opened up about his flirtmance with Windey. "I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date," he told ET. "We just haven’t had the chance at all."