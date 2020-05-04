'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Kept Her Juan Pablo Galavis Breakup Dress: Here's Why

Clare Crawley's breakup with Juan Pablo Galavis went down as one of the most legendary moments in Bachelor history -- and it was just as powerful for her as it was for the fans.

On her Instagram Story on Saturday, Crawley, who was announced as our next Bachelorette last month, revealed that she actually kept the blue gown she was wearing during that iconic split. As she explained, the dress has become a symbol and reminder of "the most empowering moment of my life."

"Cleaning out closets today... look familiar?!" she first wrote alongside a snap of the one-shouldered gown. "Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car."

"HOWEVER! 2 reasons I kept it: 1) Cary hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me," she wrote of Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman. "2) It was the most empowering moment of my life."

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette halted production just hours before she was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion. The reality series was one of dozens of Warner Bros. shows to shut down due to coronavirus concerns. While it's unclear when The Bachelorette will start filming again, Crawley left fans on Saturday with a tease about her upcoming wardrobe. "... just wait til you see my Clare 2.0 dress," she wrote.

Crawley couldn't have been more ready to find her husband after her Bachelorette debut. During her appearance on Peter Weber's Bachelor finale, the Sacramento-based hairstylist opened up to host Chris Harrison about her Bachelor journey, revealing that her breakup with Galavis helped shape the woman she is today.

"It's times like that that build your character and make you who you are," she said. "I was that girl that let guys walk all over me... I had never stood up for myself ever before. It was one of the greatest moments of my life to say, 'None of it is OK.'"

"I don't want to give up, because it's worth it!" she added.

Since the Bachelorette shutdown, Crawley has found herself once again sparring with Galavis, after he criticized the age of contestants on her season. The average age of men in the previously-announced cast is 29, with contestants ranging from 23 to 42 years old. Crawley is 39.

"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch," Galavis tweeted last month.

Crawley hit back, writing, "And yet here you are, older than 99 percent of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..."

However, it seems there might be a cast shakeup when The Bachelorette finally resumes production. Crawley has encouraged men to keep applying, while Harrison revealed last month that "different guys" will be added to the mix.

"The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys -- everybody that was able to take time off [then would be able to] come back on The Bachelorette... we don't have a set time of when we're going to come back," Harrison noted. "So, the idea that everybody's just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim."

"Maybe it will be completely different guys. Maybe it will be a mixture," he suggested. "Who knows?"

See more in the video below.