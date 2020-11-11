'Bachelorette' Fans React to Dale Moss Glossing Over Clare Crawley's Plans for Babies

Clare Crawley has babies on the brain! But her fiance, Dale Moss, has slightly different priorities.

The couple -- who got engaged on Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette, roughly two weeks into filming -- opened up about their life together and plans for the future on this week's episode of the ABC dating show.

In a sit-down with host Chris Harrison, Clare and Dale were on the same page about the beginning of their love story (it was "love at first sight"), but experienced a bit of an awkward moment when asked what was next for them.

"She says [she loves me] a lot," Dale said. "The feeling is mutual... I love her with every ounce of my being. The most exciting thing is what we have coming up."

"What is next for you guys? Moving in together? Wedding? What's up?" Chris asked.

Without hesitation, Clare excitedly yelled, "Babies!"

"Uh, really like, we've talk a little..." Dale mumbled on, ignoring Clare's burst of excitement over having kids.

"Dale, you just skipped right over that," Chris pointed out, laughing. "Are we having babies first, or are we getting married first?"

"We're going to get married first," Dale said, though Clare gushed, "Whatever happens! We're just excited to start our lives together and to get to know each other more and more."

Fans couldn't get enough of the awkward-yet-cute moment.

Dale when Clare yelled “BABIES” after Chris Harrison asked what’s next #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cR7bncPguE — the sleepy bachelor (@sleepybach) November 11, 2020

Dale's soul fully left his body when Clare said, "babiessssssssssss" #TheBachelorette — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) November 11, 2020

When she says she wants babies after spending a total of 95 minutes together #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/DQIghH6YJh — JasonPhillips74 (@Phillips74Jason) November 11, 2020

Clare getting excited about having kids doesn't seem to phase Dale.

"What I love about Dale is nothing scares him with talking about the future," Clare said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last week. "I talk about babies all the time."

"So many babies," Dale agreed with a laugh, adding that he's "always" wanted to be a father and have a family.

"He's like, 'Yeah, that's what I want.' It doesn't scare him," Clare said. "I'll remind him of things all the time. 'Not getting any younger!' I'll say things like that and he's like, 'You think I don't know this? Yeah, let's do this.'"

The two couldn't have seemed happier together while chatting with Chris on this week's Bachelorette -- and Clare wrapped up the conversation by sharing her wishes for Tayshia, who stepped in for her as lead.

"If she found what I got, I am thrilled for her!" Clare shared.

Tayshia, on her part, at least fell in love on The Bachelorette. In fact, she told ET she fell for multiple guys.

"I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she added. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.