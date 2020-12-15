'Bachelorette's Blake Says None of Tayshia Adams' Final Four Have 'Everything She's Looking For' (Exclusive)

Blake Moynes thinks Tayshia Adams has a tough choice ahead of her. In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, the Bachelorette castoff opened up about Tayshia's final four men -- and said none of them "encompasses absolutely everything she's looking for."

"I don't think any one of those guys really encompasses absolutely everything she's looking for in somebody," he said of remaining men Zac, Ben, Brendan and Ivan. "I think if she's looking for a man like she says she is, Zac seems to be that guy for me. But they're all very quality guys."

"I mean, I have no idea who she's going to pick and it's killing me because I can't wait to find out," he added. "I have no idea what she's going to do."

Fellow castoff Noah Erb noted that it's hard to find commonalities between Tayshia's Bachelor Nation exes Colton Underwood and John Paul Jones and the guys in her final four.

"But I think she also knows some of the more quiet, more stable guys are going to be better for her, more of what she needs than what she might think she wants," Noah speculated. "So I think for that role, it's gonna be Zac."

Zac, at 36, is the oldest of the group. He's impressed Tayshia with his maturity, which seems to come from his journey of recovery after addiction. But he's also only recently decided he wants to devote himself to marriage and starting a family.

"I'm not saying that he's not ready, I'm just saying it's a lot to go from zero to 100," Noah shared. "I think you can kind of see that in how emotional he gets, because he is realizing he is so invested in this such short amount of time."

Noah and Zac shared some late-night talks together during filming, while Blake said he found the addiction specialist "hard to read."

"I think he felt like there was a really strong connection with Tayshia and him and I feel like he was at the top of her mind. And that was scary for him because he realized that it was all potentially going to come true," Blake said. "And I don't know if he was fully ready for it at the time. So, we'll see how that plays out."

As for the other ending this season of The Bachelorette, Blake has high hopes for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, despite his initial disappointment at her early exit.

"Knowing them both now and seeing the way they connected, it looks like they're absolutely crushing it and I'm happy for them. At the time was I frustrated? Absolutely, and I could not understand what the heck was going on in that short time frame," Blake admitted. "But I see them working out. They're crushing it right now, it seems like they're a good fit, so I'm happy for them."

Fans didn't get to see Clare at Monday night's Men Tell All, though she did tweet that she wished she would have been allowed to attend to thank the guys for their support. The men came to her defense during her contentious argument with Yosef during her season, as well as during the special, when he said he had no regrets over his behavior.

"I think she probably would've loved to have, like, some parting words after everything had kind of settled. Last time we saw her was just chaos, and I don't think she wants to be remembered in that way with that type of tension around her in that situation," Blake said, adding that he "expected" Clare to be there.

"I just thought because both leads were on this season that she would be there. So, I was surprised she wasn't, but I think there's more people involved in Tayshia's part of the season, so it didn't make a lot of sense to bring her back when there wasn't a lot to say to her from a lot of the other guys' fronts."

Instead, Tayshia rehashed her emotional splits from guys like Riley and Blake (who says he has closure), and host Chris Harrison tried to get to the bottom of Noah's feud with Bennett.

"I think Bennett got the last say with the smoothies," Noah confessed. "I'm not saying it felt really good, but I did go to sleep kind of chuckling and smiling and kind of happy about it, because I finally got to say my piece."

Chris has already said Bennett will be heading to Bachelor in Paradise next summer -- so will Noah join?

"I'm still thinking about it," he said. "This was a lot of fun. We'll see where I'm at in life. Honestly, I'm not going to put my whole life on hold. I'm just going to continue what I'm doing and we'll see."

Blake is a little more ready to hit the beach -- and hoping to see Kendall Long or Andi Dorfman there. But he also said he'd be "open" to a date with Hannah Brown.

For now, fans still have Tayshia's journey to get through. The Bachelorette continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The finale will air over two nights next week, on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after each episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.