'Bachelorette's Ivan Hall: 5 Things to Know About Tayshia Adams' Standout Contestant

It's Ivan's time to shine this week on The Bachelorette. The 28-year-old contestant has been winning fans over week after week on the ABC dating show, but on Tuesday night's episode, he got a chance to really open up.

On an emotional date, Ivan and Tayshia Adams shared a conversation about their biracial backgrounds and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ivan also opened up about his connection with his brother, love for his niece and family values.

Here are five things to know about the Bachelorette standout.

1. He's Black and Filipino

Ivan's dad is Black and his mom is Filipino -- and he even spoke some Tagalog during his limo exit. According to his Bachelorette bio, Ivan talks to his mom every day, and his favorite foods are her Filipino dishes.

His biracial identity is something that connected him to Tayshia (who is Black and Mexican), and they bonded over their feelings over the racial reckoning that's occurred over the summer.

"With George Floyd and police brutality, that's something that really hit home for me," Ivan shared. "It's changed me as a man."

2. He's Very Close to His Family

On his dinner date with Tayshia, Ivan called being a big brother one of the "greatest things" in his life. Ivan got emotional about his younger brother's tough time is prison and vowed to always be there as a second dad for his niece.

His brother's struggles have prompted Ivan to be more "open to people going through things like drugs or alcohol," he said. It's also brought him closer to his family.

3. He Has a Very Cool Job

As an aeronautical engineer, Ivan helps build jets for the U.S. military. After graduating from Texas Tech University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, he started working as a systems engineer at Lockheed Martin in Dallas, Texas.

He spent a year working in the same role at Northrop Grumman in Florida from 2017 to 2018, before returning to Lockheed Martin.

4. He's Got Other Dreams

Ivan may work on jets, but in his free time, he's all about cars. According to his Bachelorette bio, he loves high-end cars and wants to run his own exotic car rental company one day.

5. He's a Nice Guy

If Ivan seems like a nice guy on The Bachelorette, it's because he is one -- at least according to Chris Harrison. The Bachelorette host described Ivan as a "nice guy" while announcing this season's cast.

"Ivan's a really smart guy. Quiet, soft spoken, extremely likeable. His nickname? Sweet Ivan," he said. "Do the nice guys ever finish first? Sometimes. Sometimes they do. We'll see if Sweet Ivan can be that guy."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.