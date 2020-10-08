Backcountry Sale: Save up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel and More

Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? Save on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's 50% off Semi-Annual Sale.
Save up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, & more from now through August 28. No coupon code is needed, as these deals are applied automatically.
Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the August Semi-annual Backcountry sale.
