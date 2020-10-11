Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and More to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the performers set to hit the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards. ABC and dick clark productions announced the news on Tuesday; the artists join previously announced performers Dua Lipa and BTS.

Bad Bunny will take the stage with Jhay Cortez, while Lil Baby will make his AMAs debut with the first live performance of his hit, "Emotionally Scarred." Megan will also be making her AMAs debut, with an unrevealed track, while Mendes will treat fans to a world premiere performance.

Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2020 AMAs, and promised an "electrifying night of music."

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan snagging five noms. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Swift is the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 29, and could further cement her record holder status if she takes home a win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.