x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

entertainment-tonight

Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Everything

Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Everything

Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 75% off must-have styles at the Banana Republic sale for a limited time, no coupon code needed. 

Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options. 

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale item picks from Banana Republic.

Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Striped Shirt

Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt

Leather Easy Ballet Flat by Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater by Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress by Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean by Banana Republic

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt by Banana Republic

RELATED CONTENT:

SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% Off Murad

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Shoes, Clothing and Accessories

DSW Sale: Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under

Forever 21 Sale: Get 30% Off Purchases of $100 or More