Barack & Michelle Obama, Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra and More Celeb Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

Tis the day for love and romance! It's Valentine's Day and celebs are getting into the spirit of the heartfelt holiday.

From touching Twitter posts to infatuated Instagram messages, here are some of the wonderful ways celebs are sweetly sharing their love on social media this year.

Barack Obama delighted fans when he took to Instagram to show his love and appreciation for wife Michelle Obama and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, with a sweet message and a beaming family portrait.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile," the former president captioned the precious portrait. "Your dazzling light makes everything brighter."

Michelle, meanwhile, also celebrated her husband with a pair of colorful photos of the cute couple at an immersive art exhibit.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side. ❤️" Michelle wrote.

President Joe Biden also took to Twitter to share a special message to the love of his life, First Lady Jill Biden.

The love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine’s Day, Jilly. pic.twitter.com/LjLLIjvP1C — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2021

Cardi B celebrated Valentine's Day with Offset and their daughter, Kulture, by going to a tropical resort. Cardi shared a video on Sunday showing their room covered in dozens of bouquets of pink, red and white roses.

"Thank you again baby for this beautiful trip @offsetyrn .Your right I need to take my mind off work for a lil bit and live life. I can’t wait for the rest of the day (even tho I’m still drunk from last night 😒) Love & appreciate you," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Cardi shared a supportive message for those who don't have a special someone to share the day with, and encouraged people to love themselves.

"Happy Valentine’s Day guys .I hope your v day is full love and relaxation," she wrote, later adding, "If you don’t have a significant one for vday it’s okay .Get your make up done , curl your hair ,put some red clothes on and bitch FEEL YOURSELF!!! You might find your man today !!"

Happy Valentine’s Day guys .I hope your v day is full love and relaxation. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 14, 2021

If you don’t have a significant one for vday it’s okay .Get your make up done , curl your hair ,put some red clothes on and bitch FEEL YOURSELF!!! You might find your man today !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 14, 2021

Nick Jonas also commemorated the holiday with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The singer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself and his wife riding horses on the beach, and penned a sweet message celebrating their love.

"Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. 🎵 Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back ❤️" Nick wrote.

Priyanka responded in kind with a cute, romantic pic, which she captioned, "My forever Valentine. I love you."

Britney Spears longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a sweet snap of himself and the songstress going for a walk through the hills, and shared his love and appreciation in the caption.

"After chocolate 🍫 I’m her favorite 😂 happy chocolate Day lioness ❤️ #myvalentine," Asghari wrote.

Ryan Reynolds celebrated the holiday with his trademark blend of heartfelt romance, dry humor and biting sarcasm. The Deadpool star posted a video of his wife Blake Lively sledding down a snowy hillside and captioned the post, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

Lively also shared a video of Reynolds helping her dye her hair. She simply captioned the post, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."



Alex Rodriguez surprised fiancee Jennifer Lopez with a giant arrangement of red roses, which she shared to Instagram along with a reflection on the significance of the holiday in their relationship.

"February is our special month... our anniversary month... We met again for the first time on February 1st... the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn’t been a day we haven’t been together or spoken... you keep me laughing...I love your wickedly funny sense of humor... and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one... I love you and all you do for me and with me....you are my funny valentine. 🤍❤️," Lopez shared.

Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe took to Twitter to express his love for girlfriend -- and former DWTS contestant -- Chrishell Stause, sharing, "LOVE YOU ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day 💋."

I LOVE YOU ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day 💋 pic.twitter.com/IkVOFmYk3j — Keo Motsepe (@keodancer) February 14, 2021

Brian Austin Green gushed about his girlfriend Sharna Burgess during a Valentine’s Day Instagram Live. “This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine’s Day this has been,” Green said before describing Sharna as "a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person."



Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her and Blake Shelton's first Valentine's Day since their engagement.

"Happy Valentines!! Thank u @blakeshelton for loving me," Stefani wrote on top of a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

