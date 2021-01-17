Barack Obama Celebrates Wife Michelle Obama's Birthday With Touching Tribute of Love

Michelle Obama is feeling the love on her birthday! The former first lady turned 57 on Sunday, and her adoring husband, former President Barack Obama, celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt tribute.
Barack took to social media on Sunday, and posted a super sweet throwback photo alongside a message celebrating how much she means to him.
"Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend," Barack, 59, wrote alongside the pic. "Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."
The iconic couple tied the knot in October 1992, and they share two children -- 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha.
Several of Michelle's famous friends, fans and former political colleagues also celebrated her birthday with tributes and kind words.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted a photo of herself and the former first lady standing side-by-side, and shared, "Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. Thank you for pouring every ounce of yourself into empowering the next generation of leaders. Our country, and myself, are better off because of you."
Oscar winner Viola Davis shared some effusive praise as well, alongside a beaming snapshot of herself and Michelle -- whom she will soon be portraying in the upcoming Showtime series First Ladies.
"Happy, happiest of birthdays @MichelleObama! Thank you for your authenticity, beauty, courage, intelligence and loyalty. You're OUR hero, sis!! I hope to honor you and all you are in my portrayal of you! Love ya."
Here's a look at some of the other tributes and messages commemorating Michelle's big day.
Michelle later shared a post of her own, sharing a make-up free selfie and thanking everyone for their kind messages and supportive posts.
"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments," she wrote. "Love you all."
