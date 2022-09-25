'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey.

Brooke, 45, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter, including a few family photos and some heartbreaking baby pics.

She paid tribute to Kayla in the caption, while revealing the news of the 25-year-old's tragic death to the public.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Brooke wrote. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."

The cause and manner of Kayla's death have not yet been released.

The grieving mom and reality star was inundated with condolences and messages of sympathy in the comments to her post.

Brooke also changed the bio in her Instagram, adding another tribute to her daughter, writing, "FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack."