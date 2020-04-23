'Batwoman' Sneak Peek: Kate Kane Gets a Pep Talk From Her Ex Julia Pennyworth (Exclusive)

Kate Kane is still reeling.

After the caped crusader killed August Cartwright with her bare hands, Batwoman hasn't been the same. With Gotham City's heroine temporarily out of commission, what will it take for Kate to slip on the bat suit once more to save her city?

On Sunday's return episode, titled "A Narrow Escape," Kate (Ruby Rose) gets a much-needed pep talk from an unlikely source: her ex-lover, Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe). It's been a rough go for Kate, who broke Batman's no killing rule, and it's clear from the unruly mess in her apartment that she's been wallowing for a long, long time.

When Julia drops by to check in on her, she's primed with a hangover cure, to help Kate get back on her feet. But before they do, the former lovers have some unfinished business to attend to, aka their more-than-friendly hookup.

"You haven't been returning my texts," Julia says in ET's exclusive clip. "And while I'm decidedly not that girl, do we need to talk about what happened the other night?"

Kate, though, isn't ready to air out their dirty laundry. "Let's not turn this into a thing... but thank you for...," she pauses.

"Being there for you?" Julia replies with a chuckle. "No complaints from me, love."

Of course, Julia isn't just dropping by to reminisce about their recent dalliance. No, she has a new mission for Kate, advising her that it's time Batwoman stopped ghosting Gotham. But Kate's reluctance to don the suit again stems from her feelings of shame and guilt when she "crossed the line" when she killed Cartwright -- and it's been eating away at her ever since.

"What if I screw up and kill someone else?" Kate asks. But Julia has more belief in Kate that she can overcome this fear than the heroine herself, even though Bruce Wayne would be a "blustery" fool over it. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Batwoman returns Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

