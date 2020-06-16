Becca Kufrin Says Her Future With Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen Is Uncertain After His Blue Lives Matter Post

Becca Kufrin is no longer sure what the future holds for her relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen. The former Bachelorette opened up about the difficult conversations she was having with her fiancé last week, following his post supporting cops amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kufrin told co-host Rachel Lindsay that her relationship with Yrigoyen is now up in the air.

"I want to say to our listeners out there -- because I'm sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions -- for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know," she said. "I can’t give anything more than that."

"It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point," Kufrin added. "But I wanted to share this... to give a little bit more context and to give you, Rachel, my apology and to really throw my voice and hat in the ring to say things need to change within the franchise and within myself as well."

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged on her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2018. At the time, Yrigoyen made headlines for liking homophobic and sexist memes on Instagram. Kufrin spoke out against his behavior and he apologized, explaining that he "mindlessly" liked things without really looking at them.

On last week's podcast, Lindsay told Kufrin that she didn't speak out about Yrigoyen's past behavior out of respect for her, but that she couldn't stay quiet about his new "Blue Lives Matter" post. Kufrin called Yrigoyen's Instagram "tone-deaf," and revealed that her sister had also spoken to her, upset with Yrigoyen's post. Kufrin said Yrigoyen's actions were not "malicious" but rather coming from a place of concern for his family and friends who are cops.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post]."

"I don't think that was the time or the place or the right sentiment... we're struggling too right now," Kufrin added. "There's a lot going on and now I'm struggling with this.... There is still a lot of growth and changing of mindsets I would like to see take place."

Lindsay agreed that Yrigoyen was not "malicious," but said his actions exemplify "what the problem is."

"You don't have to be riding around with white sheets on to be doing things that are racist," she explained. "I know Garrett has a good heart, but the fact that he is willing to equate Blue Lives Matter to Black Lives Matter shows me that you don't get it. Garrett is not an idiot.... you are not willing to unlearn the world that you live in."

"At the end of the day, I don't choose to be black. Police officers choose to become a police officer. You face dangers, you take an oath to serve and protect... nobody is saying that your lives don't matter," she added. "But by Garrett putting that message out there, you are missing the entire point... If you have chosen to not educate yourself or to not learn what is going on, it is a choice."

