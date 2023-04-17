Becky G Kisses Natti Natasha Onstage at Coachella After Seemingly Calling Off Sebastian Lletget Engagement

Becky G isn’t letting her possible break up from Sebastian Lletget get in the way of her having fun.

During her performance Friday at Coachella, the 26-year-old said, "México en la casa!I've been working on my regional project and it’s been so beautiful. I'm proud to be Mexican-American. And I couldn’t come to Coachella and not share the stage. Who else did we invite to the carne asada (cookout)?" she asked her DJ.

Becky G brought out her bestie, Natti Natasha, to sing their song, "Sin Pijama." At the end of the performance, the two shared a cute kiss.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

The singer was also notably not wearing her engagement ring during her performance. At one point, she looked out to the crowd and said, "Sometimes things don't go the way you plan. I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction."

Fans are speculating her relationship with Lletget is over amid rumors that he cheated on the "Arranca" singer. Last month, the soccer star released a lengthy statement in which he apologized to his fiancée for what he called a "lapse in judgment," pushing boundaries of lines that "should never be crossed."

Momento exacto en el que Becky G y Natti Natasha se dan un pequeño beso luego de terminar de cantar “Sin Pijama” en el festival de Coachella. #BECKYCHELLA 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/P0mACmTwgV — Becky G México (@BeckyGMexico2) April 15, 2023

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," the statement shared to his Instagram read, in part. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

Lletget continued, "While this anonymous internet stalker -- who I never met, unlike they claimed -- had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

He then directed his apology to Becky G and promised to do "whatever it takes" to earn back her trust and love.

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he said. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

The public apology came just three months after they announced their engagement.