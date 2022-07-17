Bella Hadid's Boyfriend Marc Kalman is Planning to Propose in the Fall, Source Says

Wedding bells are ringing for supermodel Bella Hadid! A source tells ET that her boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman, is planning to propose this year.

Though Hadid and Kalman confirmed their relationship in July 2021, the low-profile couple has been rumored to have been together since 2020. The source tells ET, "Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love."

The source continues, "Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California."

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kalman has made a name for himself in the fashion and art industry. He's worked with name-brand clients such as Milk Studios MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records and the eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors. He has also collaborated with rapper Travis Scott. Kalman and his artistic partner Corey Damon Black made album artwork and branding content for Scott.

Despite being largely off social media and out of the public eye, Hadid has shared glimpses of her relationship with Kalman on her Instagram. In a since-deleted photo, Bella first introduced the world to her relationship in a photo where she was cuddled up to Kalman, with the caption, "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹."

Earlier this month, Hadid shared a sweet snap of her and Kalman kissing.

Since going public, Hadid and Kalman have been spotted together on vacation, at Paris Fashion week and in April 2022, Kalman attended Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party in New York City. The model's parents, Yolanda Hadid Mohamed Hadid, as well as her brother, Anwar Hadid, were also in attendance.

Speaking of family, the source reveals to ET that "Bella's family loves Marc and Marc's family loves Bella. They think she is sweet, down to earth and genuine."