Bella Thorne and Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo Break Up After 3 Years Together

No more wedding bells chiming on the horizon, as of now. Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have called it quits after three years of dating.

A source tells ET that Thorne and Mascolo "have broken up and called off their engagement of over a year amicably."

"Their conflicting and busy schedules led to a lot of time apart that resulted in the breakup," the source adds.

Thorne, 24, and Mascolo, 28, started dating in April 2019, after meeting in Lake Como, Italy. In an interview with ET in September 2020, Thorne gushed about how "lucky" she was to be with him.

"I got so lucky with my Ben. He's really just the perfect specimen and I honestly don't know how I got so blessed with him," she said. "I love constantly learning about his life and his culture and his everything. [It's] just so interesting when you date someone that hasn't grown up with the same moralistic values and the same things as you."

"There's so much conversation to be had. So we really got to really know each other," she added about their time in quarantine, adding that the "five months away from each other was hard…I got very lucky."

Mascolo, an Italian pop star, first popped the question in March 2021. "She said YES 💍🖤 @bellathorne," Mascolo wrote on Instagram alongside photos showing off Thorne's engagement ring.

The pair got engaged while filming their romantic drama Time Is Up.