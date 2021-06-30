'Below Deck Med' Star Malia White Hospitalized After Scooter Accident

Malia White is recovering after a scary accident. The 30-year-old Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she's in the hospital following a scooter crash in Spain.

White shared the news alongside pics from her hospital bed. The first photo had the bosun giving the camera a thumbs off while displaying her injured arm and stitched-up face. The second pic showed that White's legs, along with one foot and a least one arm, were bandaged.

In her lengthy caption, White said she was sharing her story "to express the importance of always wearing a helmet," noting that wearing during the accident "quite literally saved my life."

"I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter," she wrote, referencing Below Deck Med's season 6 premiere on Monday. "I’ve been riding scooters my whole life, was familiar with the equipment, wasn’t drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat."

As a result of the crash, White had to get stitches and was left with a "fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body." She considered the outcome to be "lucky."

"Accidents happen when you least expect them... I don’t want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet!" she wrote. "I won’t hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I’m definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely!"

Prior to her hospital post, White shared the "before photo" of her adventure in Mallorca, Spain, where she happily posed on her scooter, spent time with her crew mates, and took in the stunning scenery.

"Had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter!" she wrote before teasing, "But it didn’t end as nicely as it started..."

She thanked the crew members she was with in a post to her Instagram Story.

"Thankful for my crew members who were there that night," she wrote alongside a group photo. "They flagged down a car who happened to be an off-duty police officer and he started giving me medical attention until the ambulance arrived. They also took care of getting all my stuff & scooter sorted."

Instagram / Malia White

