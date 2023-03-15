'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 Trailer Teases Love Triangle Between Daisy, Colin and Gary: Watch

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has a premiere date!

The Bravo reality series returns for season 4 on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, releasing a spicy three-minute trailer complete with tears, hookups and unfortunate mishaps -- including a dangerous near collision -- aboard the Parsifal III.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King and Chief Engineer Colin McRae all return to the series, which will introduce new crew members chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

In the trailer, Daisy finds herself getting hot and heavy with newly single Colin, who gets ready for a new season on the Parsifal III without a girlfriend in tow. "Who do you have your eye on, Colin? You're a single man," Colin's pal, Gary, asks, not knowing the drama that's about to ensue. (Viewers will recall that Daisy and Gary had their own make-out session in season 3.) Cut to Daisy and Colin kissing by the staircase and also in one of the bunks.

Later on, Gary confronts Daisy about her extracurricular activities, telling her he believes she's "spitefully hooking up" with Colin "to get back at me." That's quite a statement, Gary. Watch the season 4 trailer below.

According to Bravo, season 4 finds Captain Glenn, Daisy, Gary and Colin resuming their responsibilities on the yacht as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy. Captain Glenn realizes that his laidback leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay. In the galley, chef Ileisha’s cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase.

Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics onboard, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy.