'Below Deck' Star Izzy Wouters Comes Out as a Lesbian

Izzy Wouters has come out as a lesbian. The Below Deckstar publicly came out on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of herself making faces on the Bravo reality show.

"The face of the straight men who slide into my dm’s when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD," she captioned the shots.

Wouters added the hashtags #LankyLezzy, #P**syPlease, and #OutAndProud to her post, as well as rainbow, heart, and pride flag emojis.

The reality star followed up her announcement with posts to her Instagram Story.

"I was going to come out creatively but then @courtneyskippon pointed out that I'd basically come out with this post," she wrote, in reference to a tweet she previously posted that read, "Having a platonic work husband is almost as fun and satisfying as I imagine having a platonic sugar daddy would be."

On the same Instagram Story post, Wouters joked, "Disclaimer: Will still accept money from a platonic sugar daddy or mummy. I don't discriminate when money is involved."

Instagram

Wouters also reposted messages of support she's received since coming out, writing atop one, "Thank you so so much for your support everyone." She added a crying emoji and the heart-covered face emoji to her thanks.

Instagram

The New Zealand-born and Australian-raised Wouters serves as a stewardess and deckhand on the current eighth season of Below Deck. Watch the video below for more on the Bravo reality show.