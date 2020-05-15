Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Show Off PDA in Residente's New Music Video

Ben Affleck is upping his cool factor in 2020.

While quarantining with Ana de Armas, the 47-year-old actor has managed to add music video star to his résumé. Affleck and de Armas are one of the many couples featured in Residente's new music video for "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe."

The song, which translates to "Before the World Ends," is all about getting some kisses before it's too late -- and that's exactly what Affleck and de Armas do in the video. The couple lock lips a few times in a video seemingly shot during de Armas' recent getaway to the desert for her 32nd birthday.

Their PDA starts at around the 2:20 mark in the video below.

Also featured in the video are Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef, and more.

Affleck and de Armas met while filming their upcoming movie, Deep Water, and have seemingly been inseparable over the past few months. A source told ET in April that they're not putting too much pressure on their romance.

"Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key," the source said. "He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes."

