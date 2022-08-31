Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Smile Together at US Open After Reconciling

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor look as happy as can be! Following their reconciliation, the couple was spotted smiling together while attending the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, on Tuesday.

Stiller, 56, wore an open denim shirt over a black T-shirt and matching pants, while Taylor, 51, opted for a black dress and gold jewelry.

The pair was seen smiling, laughing and enjoying each other's company as they watched Rafael Nadal of Spain complete a first round victory over Australia's Rinky Hijikata.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Stiller and Taylor got married in 2000 and separated in 2017. They reconciled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when Stiller moved back into the family home so he'd be able to see their kids, Quinlin, 17, and Ella, 20, during lockdown.

"Over the course of time, it evolved," Stiller told GQ in February of himself and Taylor. "We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

As for what changed, Stiller explained, "I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different."

"I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you," he said. "Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy... If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don’t like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don’t like you.'"

When ET spoke to Stiller in April, the actor gushed about the direction his life has taken.

"I’m so happy where I’m at in my life and the fact that we're even able to be here together doing this right now, all those things are now not taken for granted," Stiller said. "The whole last few years have been a time for everybody to kind of get in touch with a lot of that."