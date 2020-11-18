Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Kohl's

Kohl's Black Friday sale is happening very soon! The retailer's Black Friday deal offerings are available from Nov. 22 to 27, starting ahead of Thanksgiving.

Early Black Friday deals are spanning across categories including home goods, electronics, clothing, beauty, select toys, kids, shoes, jewelry and more. The department store is giving a preview on the hottest deals via the Kohl's Black Friday ad on the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, Amazon Echo, Keurig coffee machine, Ninja Foodi and more! No coupon code is needed for these Black Friday deals.

Get rewards as you shop, too; earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Take an extra 15% off with the promo code GIVE. Limited-quantity Super Deals will only be available on Nov. 26 and 27 while supplies last. Kohl's customers can also shop online and pick up orders at the nearest Kohl's store in two hours or less through in-store pickup or contactless drive-up.

Shop all the Kohl's Black Friday deals when they launch and check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals from the current Holiday Home Sale.