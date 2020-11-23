Best Dressed Stars at 2020 AMAs: Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and More

The 2020 American Music Awards kicked off live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and despite everything looking a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars certainly didn't disappoint with their red carpet looks!

Jennifer Lopez topped ET's Best Dressed List this year, absolutely slaying in a sparkly custom dress by Balmain with Inner Radiance Earrings and a Be True Ring by Luminous Diamonds.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed the secrets to J.Lo's "wet look hair break down" via Instagram. "On wet hair apply @colorwowhair #dreamcoatcurly and dry with @leandrolimited carbon ionic hairdryer, but use the diffuser attachment for control," he explained. "On dry hair apply @colorwowhair #popandlock in 2 inch sections. Using the @babylissprousa 1.25” nano titanium curling iron in the lowest heat setting twist through hair from roots to ends for a loose wave."

"Finish with a heavy blast of @colorwowhair #extrashinespray for the ultimate wet look shine," he added.

Making their red carpet debut as a couple, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also brought their A-game on Sunday. Fox rocked an emerald green asymmetrical one sleeve top with an a-line skirt by Azzi & Osta while her rapper boyfriend opted for all-white Balmain.

ABC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne went with a glittery silver pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana, describing herself as a "sparkly queen at the AMAs" via Instagram. She completed the look with stunning, retro makeup by Dior and Alleven Beauty, and Dior jewelry.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Click through the gallery below to see more hot looks from the 2020 AMAs:

Want more AMAs? Be sure to keep up on all the awards handed out throughout the awards ceremony. Here's the complete 2020 American Music Awards winners list.