Best Pajama Sets to Give as Gifts -- Nordstrom, SKIMS, Savage X Fenty and More

Pajamas are one of those pieces that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list (like candles !). They're practical, comfortable and helps sleeping feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish!

Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays. There are so many fashionable and comfy options out there, and ET Style has narrowed it down to our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, Savage X Fenty, J.Crew and so many more.