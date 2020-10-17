Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Bethany Hamilton's family is growing by one! The professional surfer announced on her Instagram on Saturday that she and her husband, Adam Dirks, are expecting their third child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are already parents to two sons, Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2.

Hamilton shared her exciting pregnancy news by posting a video of her family at the beach. Showing off her baby bump in a bathing suit, she is seen with her two boys in the water and on the sand. Her husband is also seen in the sweet clip.

"Grateful for more family fun to come!!! ✨🏼♥️," she captioned her video.

Hamilton -- famous for making a miraculous comeback to the waves after her arm was bitten off by a shark in 2003 -- has previously spoken about the challenges of motherhood while pregnant with her first child in 2015.

"Motherhood with one arm, I've been kind of thinking about it. I often forget that I have one arm, but when I think about a squirming baby, changing the diaper and just me and this squirmy baby. It could be really challenging," she said, promising that like much else in her life, she would learn to adapt to the challenge.

In a recent interview with Hawai'i Magazine, she also opened up about being a mother of two.

“It feels like it’s a never-ending balancing act. I think it will always be like that—in an awesome way," she said before touching on how she and Dirks are "a team unit." "We split a lot of the work. Even though I do a lot, I also feel like I’m still a full-time mom. The only time they’re not with me is when I’m out in the ocean, pretty much. They just are a part of our life very thoroughly and just come along for the ride."

