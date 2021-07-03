Bethenny Frankel Disses Meghan Markle Ahead of Her Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Bethenny Frankel isn't on Team Meghan ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter on Sunday to slam the former Suits actress and her complaints about the royal family.

Meghan and Harry exited their roles as senior members of the royal family last year, and promos for their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday show Meghan imply the family tried to control her life, and claim that they are "perpetuating falsehoods about us."

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," Bethenny tweeted, adding a thinking face emoji.

The reality star added that she gives "Harry a break," given what his late mother, Princess Diana, went through.

"I [100 percent] give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events," she wrote. "If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion."

"I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized," Bethenny added. "I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart."

Bethenny's comments didn't sit well with comedian Jessica Kirson, who tweeted, "I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total b**ch to me. For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your sh*t. Have a great day!"

Chrishell Stause also clapped back at Bethenny, writing, "Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!"

Harry and Meghan's Oprah sit-down comes amid a new claim that Meghan bullied her royal aides and made them cry. A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry has denied the allegations in a statement to ET.

An article published by The Times last week reported a bullying complaint was filed against the Duchess of Sussex by a royal staffer in 2018. The complaint allegedly claimed Meghan "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

In a statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said they were "concerned" about the claim and would investigate -- but a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry called the allegation a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

Meghan's friends and other celebs have since spoken out in her defense. Patrick J. Adams fought back against the royal family in a series of scathing tweets on Friday, and on Sunday, Gabrielle Union again offered Meghan her support.

"You already know what time it is. I hope we all continue to rally around women who dare to stand up for themselves and others. We see you, we support you, we got your back. 🖤," Union wrote on Instagram.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.