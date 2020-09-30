Bette Midler Shares Update on 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel: 'I Can't Wait to Fly Again' (Exclusive)

Though the studio has yet to officially confirm the trio's involvement in the follow-up, Midler not only says she's "absolutely" up to reprise her role as Winifred Sanderson, but teases: "I can't wait to fly!" Which sounds an awful lot like she's in for Hocus Pocus 2.

"Oh, yeah," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "We're just talking logistics."

Hairspray's Adam Shankman will assume directing duties from Kenny Ortega, who helmed the 1993 Halloween classic. In the meantime, Midler will virtually reunite with Najimy and Parker for a good cause in October for "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover."

ET sat down with Midler to discuss her new film, The Glorias, in which she plays women's rights activist Bella Abzug opposite Julianne Moore's Gloria Steinem. (Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong play other versions of the titular feminist icon.) In one pivotal scene, each iteration of Gloria converges on a bus.

"When I read the script, I was like, 'I don't know about this,'" Midler admits. "But when I saw it, it was so moving. We all have our younger self. Years ago, they used to say, 'You have to take care of your little girl.' You know, that little girl inside. But this really does take care of the girls, the many, many people you are."

So, what would Bette Midler tell her younger self on that bus?

"Don't shave your eyebrows. It's a bad idea," she deadpans. "I thought they would grow back. They never did." She laughs and then thinks back. "This is very interesting -- well, it's interesting for me, because, of course, I'm a narcissist, too -- I was there [for the Women's Movement] and I saw it and I loved it and I participated. I was even on the cover of Ms. Magazine," Midler recalls.

"Everybody's got something to offer," she adds, "and the Women's Movement allowed them to say, 'Yes, I do have something to offer. I am worthy.'"

The Glorias is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.