Betty White's Los Angeles Home Sells For Over Asking Price of $10.575 Million

The Los Angeles home where Betty White lived in from 1968 right up until the time of her death has been sold, and it went over the asking price.

The late iconic actress' home in the Brentwood area was sold for $10,678,000. The single-family home had been listed for $10,575,000. It was a rather quick sale, considering the house went on the market back in April. The Golden Girls star and her third husband, Allen Ludden, purchased the property in 1968. When the home hit the market, it was the first time it had done so in over 50 years. The home was built in 1952.

According to the listing on Sotheby’s Realty, the home has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The interior of the house measures 3,029 square feet while the exterior is 0.72 acres. Described as “lovingly cared for,” the home has views of the Getty Museum and mountains. The description notes, “The setting is peaceful with flower filled gardens and old growth trees.”

Though the identity of the buyer is not know, it's very likely the house will be torn down since there were no interior tours of the home and it was being sold at land value. The listing had also previously noted that it is the perfect opportunity for the buyer to build their dream home on a flat lot with a serene country setting.

White died on New Year’s Eve 2021 at the age of 99, six days after suffering a stroke and just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. According to a death certificate obtained by ET, her cause of death was ruled a cerebrovascular accident.