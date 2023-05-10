Beyoncé Announces 'Renaissance World Tour'

Brace yourselves, Beyhive, the day has finally come. No, Beyoncé hasn't released the visuals for her latest record-breaking album. But she has confirmed she'll take it on tour!

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer kicked off Black History Month with the announcement of her much-hoped global tour.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she wrote on Instagram beneath album art of her now-iconic photoshoot with a glowing horse.

Ticketing will begin Monday, Feb. 6, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members. The tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. It then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

According to a press release, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.

BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during the Renaissance World Tour will be one million dollars.

Working with Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation, Citi and Verizon will purchase 100 tickets combined in each market across the U.S. touring leg for distribution to local community initiatives.

See the dates for the singer's Renaissance World Tour ahead:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

The singer's highly anticipated return to the road marks her first live tour since 2017, when she and her husband, JAY-Z, hit the road for their joint On the Run II tour.

Fans began speculating that a tour announcement was imminent last September when Page Six -- citing multiple insider sources -- claimed that the star was already booking out stadiums around the world for next summer and that an official announcement could be arriving soon.

The next month, Beyoncé and JAY-Z made an appearance at the WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala where the unique opportunity to see Beyoncé live in concert was listed as an auction item. "United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world," the package description read in a photo shared from the event.

Valued at $20,000, the concert package included two first-class international United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with three-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property, as well as two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 tour, and a guided backstage tour with the singer herself.

Though the final price of the package is unconfirmed, a fan who attended the event tweeted that the package was won at a price tag of $150,000.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album in July to critical acclaim. She's earned several awards since its release, including Album of The Year, Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards. She also nabbed nine nominations for the upcoming GRAMMYs, including Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance for "Virgo's Groove," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and Best R&B Song for "Cuff It."

The singer also earned her first-ever career nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories for "Break My Soul" and Renaissance, respectively.

If Beyoncé wins three of her nine nominations at the upcoming awards ceremony in February, she will tie the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. If she wins four, the record will be hers alone.

Fans can register for presale tickets on the singer's website, with tickets going on sale beginning on Feb. 6.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.