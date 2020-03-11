Beyoncé Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Just Before Election Day

Beyoncé is hoping her home state of Texas votes blue this Election Day. The GRAMMY winner endorsed the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential ticket on social media on Monday.

"Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘," Bey captioned a boomerang of herself sporting a chic Balmain ensemble, accessorized by a "Biden Harris" mask and an "I Voted" sticker.

Texas is a battleground state that Beyoncé and others are hoping Democrats will win this election year. Trump won the state by 807,179 votes in 2016. Early voter turnout in the state has surpassed 2016's total voter turnout, according to CBS News.

Beyoncé is one of many celebs to publicly endorse Biden, following stars like Eminem, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Lizzo, Cardi B, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Aniston. Kid Rock, Lil Wayne, Kirstie Alley and Jon Voight have meanwhile endorsed President Donald Trump.

Bey, who is a good friend of Barack and Michelle Obama, has been critical of Trump's policies in the past.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.