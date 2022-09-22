Beyoncé Kicks Off 'Cuff It Season' by Sharing Her Favorite Fan Videos

Beyoncé is setting her fans up for cuffing season! On Thursday, the 41-year-old musician shared an Instagram Guide filled with videos of fans taking part in the dance challenge set to the singer's Renaissance single, "Cuff It."

The dance challenge began on TikTok in August after users Maycee (@maycsteele) and Kaitlyn (@ogpartyhardy26) posted a video pregaming and dancing along to the song. The moves quickly caught on as other TikTok members followed the dance moves and added their unique twists -- even sharing stories instead of dancing. The viral trend earned the original sound for "Cuff It" over 60,000 uses.

In that vein, Beyoncé rounded up 25 of her favorite videos to feature in her guide, naming them her "Cuff It Picks." The guide features videos made by professional dancers, pediatric surgeons, wedding parties and even famous faces like tWitch and his wife, Allison Holker.

It’s been two months since Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh studio album and the acclaimed project is still trending. Fans eagerly await whatever follows "Act I," but, despite teasing fans with brief glimpses of visuals paired with songs from the album, the pop star has been suspiciously low-key for this project's promotional cycle. Even her history-making single, "Break My Soul," didn't merit a music video.

But, according to Page Six, the singer is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.

Citing multiple insider sources, Page Six claims that the star is already booking out stadiums around the world for next summer and that an official announcement could be arriving as soon as next week. If the reports are true, the tour would be Beyoncé's first live tour since 2017, when she and husband JAY-Z hit the road for their joint On The Run II tour.

Beyoncé has yet to comment on the report.