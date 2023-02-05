Beyonce Makes History with Record-Breaking 32 GRAMMY Wins

Beyoncé is now the most awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. On Sunday night, during the 65th annual ceremony, she won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially takes her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.

"Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," she said during her acceptance speech. "I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me."

"I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching," Beyoncé added of her husband, JAY-Z, and their kids, 11-year-old Blue and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the GRAMMYs. Thank you."

Beyoncé's 29th, 30th and 31st wins were for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B song. Ahead of her record-breaking win, Beyoncé took to Instagram to reflect on her night thus far.

"To my Hive, thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!" she wrote. "To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y'all! Syd, I’ve always been such a fan of yours. Thank you. Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers, thank you for pouring into CUFF IT. Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green and Patrick Paige II. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favorite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It's hard to pick though. Haaa."

"It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance," she added. "Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!"

Of course, this is not the only record Beyoncé has. During the 2022 GRAMMYs, she became the most awarded female artist when she took home her 28th win and surpassed the record previously held by Alison Krauss. Additionally, she and JAY-Z share the record for the most nominations ever, with 88 each. For Beyoncé, that includes her time as a solo artist and with Destiny's Child.

Leading up to the 2023 GRAMMYs, Beyoncé garnered nine nominations -- for her work on the groundbreaking album, Renaissance, and the soundtrack for the Richard Williams biopic, King Richard -- making her the most nominated artist of the year. (Kendrick Lamar follows with eight while Adele and Brandi Carlile picked up seven each.)

Here's a look at all her nominations (and wins in bold):

Album of the Year: Renaissance

Record of the Year: "Break My Soul"

Song of the Year: "Break My Soul"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance

Best R&B Performance: "Virgo's Groove"

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa"

Best R&B Song: "Cuff It"

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "Be Alive" (From King Richard)

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.