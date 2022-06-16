Beyoncé Teases What to Expect From 'Renaissance' Album as She Poses for 'British Vogue'

It's been an exciting Thursday for the BeyHive -- and Queen Bey has another trick up her sleeve! Not only was it announced that Beyoncé is releasing Renaissance, her long-awaited seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years on July 29, but British Vogue also reveals that the GRAMMY-winner is their cover star for the July issue.

Editor in Chief Edward Enninful takes readers for a fantastical ride describing the process of creating Rafael Pavarotti’s "fashion fantasia" photo shoot for the issue, and shares the brief but intriguing hints the mother-of-three laid out about her upcoming project. Enninful describes the "magical mood" on set where Beyoncé is surprised by a visit from husband JAY-Z and her children for a "slightly surreal" family day out.

And when it comes to Renaissance, Bey's first solo album since Lemonade in 2016, the editor shares that Beyoncé contributed the long creative process to the pandemic. It gave her "far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."

"New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it," the singer tells Enninful.

Although Beyoncé didn't say much else, this confirms that Renaissance is the first part of a much larger project, and fans can look forward to discovering whatever follows "Act I."

Rafael Pavarotti/British Vogue

News of Queen Bey's upcoming album broke on the social media accounts of Columbia Records, Tidal and Spotify early Thursday morning. The announcement was simply a black square with "act i" and "RENAISSANCE" written in white on each side.

Additionally, Beyoncé updated the bios on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to reflect the release.

On Beyoncé's website, fans can already pre-order the album, with four box sets available, some of which include a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet. According to the website, the product "begins shipping July 29th upon album release." Fans can also save the album in advance to their Spotify and/or Apple Music playlists.

Although Renaissance will be the first full-length studio album she's dropped in years, Beyoncé has put out quite a bit of music. She appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with her husband, as well as Disney's The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2019. That same year, she released Homecoming: The Live Album, which accompanied her iconic Coachella performance from 2018.

The July issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download on June 21.