Beyoncé's Former Trainer and Bodyguard Dies From COVID-19

Beyoncé has lost a member of her inner circle. Earlier this week, the 39-year-old singer's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared that Craig Adams, her daughter's former personal trainer and Destiny's Child bodyguard, had died after battling COVID-19.

Tina said she was "heartbroken" by the news. "This amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from COVID. This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first, made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease," she posted, alongside a photo of Craig. "Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy! This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to COVID."

The 67-year-old businesswoman noted that "Craig was Beyoncé's trainer and later security for Destiny's Child."

"He was like a family member," she added. "Such a beautiful human being, kind , loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️💔💔."

In May 2020, Beyoncé and Tina helped with coronavirus relief in their hometown of Houston, Texas. The musician's philanthropy initiative, BeyGOOD, promoted coronavirus testing in minority communities, and provided free test kits, personal protective equipment and household supplies to those in need.

The Lemonade artist has been giving back to communities for a long time through the BeyGOOD foundation, which works with several campaigns over the years to provide global aid. She was also one of the many Black celebrities to use their superstar status to bring awareness to issues that have long-plagued Black communities, including the long-time police brutality that led many to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I want to continue to work to dismantle systemic imbalances. I want to continue to turn these industries upside down," Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar, adding that she hopes for her 40s to be full of freedom in both her personal and her business lives. "I want to explore aspects of myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband [JAY-Z] and my children. I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."