'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Separates From 3rd Wife Arielle Lorre After 3 Years of Marriage

The plot has taken a turn for Chuck and Arielle Lorre. The famed TV creator -- whose credits include Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and The Kominsky Method -- and his wife of three years are going their separate ways.

“It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate," they told ET in a statement. "Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared."

The estranged pair concluded, "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."

The TV exec cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by ET. Chuck, who is represented by super star divorce attorney Laura Wasser, will pay spousal support based on their prenuptial agreement and will also pay all attorney's fees.

The two tied the knot in October 2018. Their date of separation is listed as May 1, 2022.

This marks Chuck's third divorce. He was previously married to Paula Smith, with whom he welcomed two children, and later to Karen Witter.