'Big Brother Canada' Season 8 Ends Production Early Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Big Brother Canada cast members are coming out of reality show isolation, only to head back into coronavirus isolation.

The reality show announced on Wednesday that they are shutting down production on their eighth season early, due to public health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The season, which kicked off on March 6, had 12 houseguests remaining out of the original 16.

"Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do," said host Arisa Cox in a statement posted to the show's website. "On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!"

At this time, the show announced, there are no plans to resume production on the current season of Big Brother Canada at a later date. "After a truly unprecedented season, the show will take its final bow over two episodes Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. PT/ET and Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. PT/ET," Global and Insight Productions announced.

Canada is the second Big Brother franchise to see coronavirus concerns affect production. Earlier this month, contestants on Germany's Big Brother found out just how much coronavirus has spread after living in the dark for over a month. After fan backlash, host Jochen Schropp joined the cast for a live special to explain what was going on outside the Big Brother House.

"Please don’t get scared. Let me just explain why we are sitting behind a glass wall," he began, separated from the cast by a protective barrier. Schropp then explained that "a disease called COVID-19 had spread across the world."

Schropp assured the houseguests that their families were healthy and showed them a video of what has happened in the past several weeks. He tried not to panic the cast -- but some burst into tears.

A 26-year-old nurse named Michelle noted that her 55-year-old mother had a preexisting lung disease and said that she was concerned for her elderly patients. Schropp tried to comfort the crying houseguests before a doctor joined him to answer their questions about the virus. "Please calm down. Everything's OK," he said.

Cast members were then shown video messages from their family and friends -- who reassured them that they're OK, and encouraged them to stay on Big Brother. "This might be the safest place in Germany," one joked.

