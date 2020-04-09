'Big Brother' Evictee Kaysar Ridha Reveals Why He Blew Up Everyone's Game in Dramatic Final Speech (Exclusive)

Big Brother favorite Kaysar Ridha left a trail of hot embers when he was evicted from the house on Thursday, just one week after his closest ally and BB legend Janelle Pierzina was ousted. With a large group controlling the game and no one willing to make big moves, Ridha outed several alliances and declared to the rest of the house, “When it comes to game play and strategy, I think you all suck,” in his final speech with the hopes that it would shake up the game once he left.

The idea occurred to Ridha about two days before the live vote and eviction. "Part of it was because I was trying to do everything in my power to convince members of the house to do something. Wake up. Get with it. This is an extremely sleepy season, as far as I'm concerned. No one was willing to take a big shot, make a big move," Ridha, who appeared on Big Brother 6 and the first All-Star season more than a decade ago, told ET's Brice Sander the morning after his eviction.

"I come from the thought of, if you want to do something, you've got to do it yourself. I never won HOH, so I never had that power to do so. I figured, 'You know what? I'm still in this game. Technically, I have this speech. Why not?'" he recalled. "And at least I owe it to the fans. I felt like the fans were probably sitting at home thinking, 'For the love of god, please something happen!' I thought I'd shake things up, light a fire and make people feel a little uncomfortable, wake people up and make them decide. You didn't come into this house to have Taco Tuesday with each other."

In his dramatic speech before the vote, Ridha exposed many of the core alliances that have been running the season, and the common thread between most, which includes Cody Calafiore and Daniele Donato Briones. Even though he mentioned specific names during his epic speech, he said his goal was to out everyone for keeping the status quo.

"It was everyone. I didn't single anybody out. I gave Cody a hard time, particularly, because I felt as though he had multiple associations. But that was only strategic, it was nothing ultimately against Cody," Ridha explained. "It was more like, 'How could I use Cody to infuriate more people?'"

Donato Briones took Ridha's speech personally, calling it "tasteless" and "disrespectful." Ridha laughed off her reaction. "Dani's easily offended and she needs to get over it, honestly. I knew that she was going to come off that way, because I figured the two people that were going to be most offended were maybe Dani and Nicole. And I could tell by their body language. They had their arms crossed, and they were like, really offended."

CBS

"But here's what I have to say about that: Who cares? I didn't say anything personal about you or your families or anything else, so I don't know how that's tasteless," he said. "If anything, I wanted people to feel a little bit of a pinch on my way out, and I thought it was kind of funny."

Ridha acknowledged that he and Pierzina were easy targets the second they stepped foot into the Big Brother house because they were such a formidable pair in the two seasons they competed together. Without any other big players to shield them in the beginning, it proved too big of a challenge to overcome.

"I don't want to sort of displace any blame, but what were we supposed to do? We're an iconic pair that was placed in the house with no cover. We had nowhere to hide, and all eyes were on us from Day 1. So naturally, [with] Janelle, inside the house, we sort of shared the sentiment back and forth to one another that, 'I'm sorry that we're here together. Had we not been together, maybe we would have made it further in the house,'" Ridha said.

"My response to her was, 'I wouldn't have it any other way.' I think the power, the impact of having us both in the house... I'd rather not make it very far and be able to play with Janelle again," he added. "Jokingly over the years, I remember telling her when she asked me, hypothetically, if I would ever go back. And I said only if she was in the house. I said I would only go back to the house and the game if we went together. I never imagined that we'd have this opportunity again, and I wouldn't change it for the world."

During his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Ridha revealed he returned for this third try at Big Brother greatness not to win the $500,000 grand prize but to answer "a call of duty." Over the course of the season, the 40-year-old biotech executive engaged in deep conversations with fellow houseguests about racial injustice and how his perspective on the world has changed as a father.

As Ridha reflected on his month-long stay inside the house, he affirmed that his main objective was "absolutely" accomplished.

"I don't know the details of how my message was received just yet, but I feel like I was able to say what I needed," he said. "I feel like sometimes people say that I'm not here for the money -- on this show or other shows -- but I truly did not come back for the money, and I hope people understand that. Not once did I mention how badly I need this money or anything like that. I hope Big Brother, and anyone associated with the show, doesn't find that to be a bad thing. I know they want people to come back and play their hearts out for this game. I did come for a different purpose. Of course if I won, I wasn't going to be mad about it, but my drive was different."

It appeared as if Ridha was hanging up his Big Brother key for good during his chat with Chen Moonves on Thursday's episode, but he left the door open for a potential return down the line.

"I said the last time I was on this show, 'I'm never doing this again.' And here I am, 15 years later, so [maybe] I'm a glutton for punishment... Who knows, maybe if there's more social disorder and chaos in this world, that's the thing that's going to bring me back again," he mused. "I have no idea. But I think, I like all of this. I do enjoy being able to use this medium as a way to speak to folks and to have a message. So I don't know how that's going to look for me, but it's a good thing and it works."

Big Brother: All-Stars airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS. Watch ET's interview with Janelle Pierzina on being the third evicted houseguest in the video below.

